Xcel Brands (XELB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, December 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The textile maker reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($1.09). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.46% and a negative net margin of 437.09%.The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. On average, analysts expect Xcel Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XELB shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xcel Brands

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.