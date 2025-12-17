Scholastic (SCHL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $556.7220 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.08). Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $736.10 million, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.18. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 879.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,159,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,880 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Scholastic by 33.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Scholastic by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Scholastic in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholastic has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHL

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.