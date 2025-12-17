Q3 EPS Estimate for Prudential Financial Boosted by Analyst

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $14.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $117.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $123.88.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,192,000 after acquiring an additional 567,571 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 49,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $861,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,204.15. The trade was a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $762,215.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,974.44. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,719 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,067 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

