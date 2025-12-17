Brokers Offer Predictions for Transdigm Group Q1 Earnings

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Transdigm Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.63. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transdigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transdigm Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $35.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $9.63 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 21.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.29.

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,269.57 on Monday. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,315.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,388.43.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total transaction of $121,487,741.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $91,014,625.08. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,988,050.76. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,411 shares of company stock valued at $195,812,699. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

