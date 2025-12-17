Q4 EPS Estimates for Lands’ End Reduced by Small Cap Consu

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Lands’ End in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 10th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Lands’ End has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.810 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.710-0.840 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lands' End Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LE opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 2.20. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands' End

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 83.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 24.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $104,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

