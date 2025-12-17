Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Meritage Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will earn $6.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.69. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

MTH has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Meritage Homes and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $101.00 price objective on Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.20. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 265.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 194.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

