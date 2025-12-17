FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Wabtec Issued By Zacks Research

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wabtec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.90. The consensus estimate for Wabtec’s current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wabtec’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $213.88 on Monday. Wabtec has a one year low of $151.81 and a one year high of $220.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.72.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the second quarter worth approximately $347,194,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,056,000 after buying an additional 896,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,146,000 after buying an additional 682,048 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,612,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 532,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $1,091,111.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,185.04. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,916 shares of company stock worth $7,059,620. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

