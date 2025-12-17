Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Insider James Mortensen Sells 18,816 Shares

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider James Mortensen sold 18,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 481, for a total value of £90,504.96.

LON:CHG opened at GBX 474 on Wednesday. Chemring Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 297.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 524.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 544.19.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 19.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts expect that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 630 to GBX 670 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 480 to GBX 537 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 530 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 611.75.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

