Anglo American’s (AAL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon restated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 2,500 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,760 to GBX 3,220 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,603.33.

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,838 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,854.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,490.15. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,900.01 and a one year high of GBX 3,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,731 per share, with a total value of £17,533.02. Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,731 per share, with a total value of £7,073.29. Insiders bought a total of 2,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

