Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Calumet from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.04.

Shares of CLMT opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.18. Calumet has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $23.75.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Calumet will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Calumet by 56.9% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,497,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,860,000 after buying an additional 1,631,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calumet by 112.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,860,000 after acquiring an additional 901,933 shares in the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,278,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Calumet by 959.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 369,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 334,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Calumet by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 234,766 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

