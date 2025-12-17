ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

