Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Trading Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 12,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 49,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Starr Peak Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$18.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starr Peak Mining news, Director Johnathan More purchased 227,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 277,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,125. The trade was a 455.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starr Peak Mining

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

Featured Articles

