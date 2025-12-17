Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.50. 376,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Wrap Technologies Trading Down 8.8%
The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
