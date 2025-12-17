Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €44.80 and last traded at €44.39. 1,307,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.03.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.30.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

