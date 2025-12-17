Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading Up 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €23.33 and last traded at €22.61. Approximately 2,367,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,873% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.75.

Puma Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.38. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

