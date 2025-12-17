Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading Up 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €23.33 and last traded at €22.61. Approximately 2,367,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,873% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.75.
Puma Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.38. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Puma
PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Puma
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s 6.5% Dip Could Be a Smart Buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- RTX Surges to Record Highs as Defense Orders Explode
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Smart Money Is Buying Auto Suppliers, Not Car Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.