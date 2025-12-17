Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading Up 14.1% – What’s Next?

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 3,408,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average daily volume of 571,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

