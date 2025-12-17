Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Shares Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 1,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Rotork Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

