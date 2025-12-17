Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.01 and last traded at $144.30. 69,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 170,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.35.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 55.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 408.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

