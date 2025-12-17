Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.1581. 66,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 625% from the average session volume of 9,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $109.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

