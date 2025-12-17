BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 and last traded at GBX 0.90. Approximately 1,005,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,181,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.90.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

