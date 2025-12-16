Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) to Buyback $100.00 million in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 4.6%

REPX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. 240,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,147. The company has a market cap of $556.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.02. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $37.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on REPX. William Blair initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,246.55. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $87,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 162,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,556.55. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

