Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 4,692 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.76, for a total value of $1,082,725.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,090,879.40. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.15, for a total value of $714,450.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $595,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,198 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total value of $229,369.08.

On Monday, October 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,008 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total value of $193,858.56.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 292 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $54,881.40.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $479,970.00.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.40. The company had a trading volume of 874,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,833. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $246.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average is $177.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 83.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.12.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

