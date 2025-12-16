Insider Selling: Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Director Sells 48,632 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) Director Steven Udvar-Hazy sold 48,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $3,121,201.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,729. This represents a 77.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.22. 1,144,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,240. Air Lease Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 35.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Air Lease by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

