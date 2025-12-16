Michael Baur Sells 9,459 Shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 9,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $391,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,647.04. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ScanSource Stock Performance
SCSC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 194,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,630. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $915.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $739.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.37 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 159.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
