Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Sells 3,161 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $250,951.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,773.28. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.4%

SFM traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,032. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Zacks Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after buying an additional 778,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 136.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,003 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.