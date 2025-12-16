MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna Sells 21,310 Shares

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Castagna sold 21,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,504,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,028,752. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 12th, Michael Castagna sold 20,806 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $124,836.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Michael Castagna sold 107,920 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $601,114.40.

MNKD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 2,832,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.82. MannKind Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 9.32%.MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 1,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

