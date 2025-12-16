Jim Evans Sells 3,240 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) EVP Jim Evans sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $12,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,440.96. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jim Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Jim Evans sold 2,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $11,484.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:GTE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 315,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,510. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.45 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,303,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 131,818 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 558,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

