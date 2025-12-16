ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael Baur Sells 982 Shares

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Baur sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $41,332.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,397.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ScanSource Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. 194,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $739.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 400.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ScanSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.