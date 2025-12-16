Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 and last traded at GBX 234.20. Approximately 3,846,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,643,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWR. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 495.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 302.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 177.35. The firm has a market cap of £455.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. Analysts forecast that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

