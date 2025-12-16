Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wellchange (WCT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wellchange (NASDAQ: WCT) recently:

12/15/2025 – Wellchange had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Wellchange had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Wellchange had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Wellchange had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Wellchange had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Wellchange had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise software solution services provider in Hong Kong. The company provides tailor-made software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, and white-labelled software design and development services.

