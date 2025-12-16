Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading 26.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) rose 26.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 163,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 31,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

QST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Questor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$13.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

