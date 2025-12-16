Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 103.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,227. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $863.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 67.81 and a current ratio of 67.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,237,000. Gratia Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 817,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 242,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,542,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 873,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 168,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

