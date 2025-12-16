Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 and last traded at GBX 234.20. Approximately 3,846,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,643,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.21. The firm has a market cap of £455.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

