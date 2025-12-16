Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Director David Ruttenberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $279,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 223,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,880.65. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.07. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $32,828,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 359,948 shares in the last quarter. Visualize Group LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 180,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

