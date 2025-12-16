Brent Pfeiffenberger Purchases 52,000 Shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) CEO Brent Pfeiffenberger purchased 52,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,322,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,334.20. This represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Pfeiffenberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 19th, Brent Pfeiffenberger purchased 35,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Brent Pfeiffenberger sold 32,456 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $14,605.20.

On Monday, November 17th, Brent Pfeiffenberger sold 32,456 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $14,605.20.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8%

IPSC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 1,160,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 142,953 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 195,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Century Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Century Therapeutics

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.