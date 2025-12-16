Gilda Malek Sells 829 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) SVP Gilda Malek sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $88,943.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $436,455.72. The trade was a 16.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.54. 123,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,053. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $94.99 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $55,049,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 328,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,106,000 after buying an additional 242,598 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1,803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after buying an additional 170,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 303,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 153,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,685,000 after acquiring an additional 120,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGRC. Weiss Ratings downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McGrath RentCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

