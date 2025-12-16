Adam Eltoukhy Sells 18,952 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 18,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $771,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,606. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,498 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $422,186.10.

On Thursday, November 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $171,802.68.

On Monday, October 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $177,141.72.

On Monday, September 22nd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $187,819.80.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,713. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Samsara’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $13,464,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 184.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 407.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 217,884 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Samsara by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

