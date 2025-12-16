Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Elizabeth Coddington Sells 21,820 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Coddington sold 21,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $137,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,635.85. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,128,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333,883. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.46.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,636,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,727,000 after purchasing an additional 811,585 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,422 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 490,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

