D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) CFO Sells $276,216.18 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) CFO John Markovich sold 11,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $276,216.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,471,312 shares in the company, valued at $35,149,643.68. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 7.5%

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,912,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,975,797. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 54.68 and a quick ratio of 54.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 41.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,454,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,220,000 after buying an additional 11,218,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 541.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205,427 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,070,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,372,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,344,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

