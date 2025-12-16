Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1828 per share on Thursday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CHGX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 15,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,003. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69.

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

