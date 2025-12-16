JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2872 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 49.2% increase from JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.43. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (SCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US small caps. SCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

