iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Plans $1.07 Dividend

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.0671 per share on Friday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. 16,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $65.34.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

