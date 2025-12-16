Scott Davies Sells 323 Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) insider Scott Davies sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $43,957.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,404. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 173.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Illumina by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Illumina from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 price objective on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.19.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

