F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF (NASDAQ:RBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.261 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 4.5% increase from F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RBIL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,154. F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

F/m Ultrashort Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) ETF Company Profile

