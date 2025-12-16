iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:IBAT)

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1208 per share on Friday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBAT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. 646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

