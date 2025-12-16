Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Announces Dividend of $0.88

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.877 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. 15,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $63.69.
About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF
