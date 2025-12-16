Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC) Announces Dividend of $0.88

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (NASDAQ:AVXC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.877 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. 15,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

About Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in emerging market companies (excluding China) with high profitability and value characteristics. The fund seeks long-term capital growth AVXC was launched on Mar 19, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

