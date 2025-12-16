SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) CEO Buys $62,900.04 in Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell bought 30,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $62,900.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,094,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,319.80. This represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SmartRent alerts:

On Tuesday, December 16th, Frank Martell purchased 19,466 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,294.62.

On Thursday, December 11th, Frank Martell purchased 25,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Frank Martell acquired 124,086 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $237,004.26.

On Thursday, December 4th, Frank Martell bought 100,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Frank Martell bought 27,722 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $51,562.92.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Frank Martell bought 28,846 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $48,749.74.

On Monday, December 1st, Frank Martell purchased 18,432 shares of SmartRent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,150.08.

On Friday, November 21st, Frank Martell acquired 56,236 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $80,979.84.

On Thursday, November 20th, Frank Martell acquired 93,764 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $137,833.08.

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of SMRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.81. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 45.45%.The business had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,160,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,677 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SmartRent by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 119,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 76,046 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SmartRent by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $3,739,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $4,038,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SmartRent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.45.

Get Our Latest Report on SmartRent

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.