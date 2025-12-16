Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $89,745.13 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $89,745.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 103,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,332.42. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $27,864.32.

On Friday, October 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $92,244.16.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 15,439 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $259,066.42.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of JOBY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. 13,713,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,333,805. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Joby Aviation by 311.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 158.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

