Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Up 26.3% – Should You Buy?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 163,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 30,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$0.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

