Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 796079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as an exploration and development company that focuses primarily on gold and copper exploration on its property in Romania. It holds interests in its 100% owned Rovina Valley Project (RVP) located in west-central Romania.

